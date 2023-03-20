Diane L. Prevett passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 with her daughters, son, and grandchildren by her side.
Diane was a very special woman whom touched many peoples lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Prevett, her two brothers, Jerry Striker of Olathe, Kansas and her brother Larry Striker also of Olathe, Kansas.
She was survived by her mother and sister of Olathe, Kansas; two daughters, two sons, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2 - 7 p.m. at her daughters home at 1318 N. Cedar Avenue in Hastings. There will be food provided and a memory book for everyone to share their wonderful memories of Diane.
