Harvard, Nebraska resident Docia Fern (Osborne) Wilson, 65, passed away after an extended illness Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harvard, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Stockham Community Church with Pastor Paul Nauman and Pastor Rick Bartek officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Docia was born on February 11, 1957, in Friend, NE to Art and Carol (Chase) Osborne. She attended grade school and high school in Aurora, NE. Docia met the love of her life, Bob Wilson, in Harvard, NE and they were married on January 7, 1978. They knew instantly they were meant to be together, this proved to be true as they were lovingly married for 45 years. Three children came from this life-long union.
Docia worked in the medical field for her entire career. She graduated from Central Community College with an LPN degree in 1986 and furthered her education with an Administrators license in 1990.
She spent her career working with the geriatric population, ending her career at The Harvard House Assisted living. The patients under Docia’s care truly became her family and her compassion, love, and empathy touched all that crossed her path.
Docia had many passions, but above all her family was the center of her daily life. She was the most intuitive, compassionate, loving wife, mother and grandmother. We all had her on speed dial with many calls a week.
She enjoyed coordinating events and spending time with her cherished siblings and friends every opportunity she had. She also enjoyed crafting, painting, gardening, and had a talent to beautify every environment around her.
Docia is survived by her husband; two daughters, Danyelle (Jay) Burns of Hastings; Leslie (Jordan) Robbins of Harvard; grandchildren, Jordan (Anthony) Allen of Grand Island; Breeanna (Justin) Akiyama of Scottsdale, AZ; Courtney and Makenzie Burns of Hastings; Chase Wilson of Juniata; Lane and Britt Wilson of Eveleth, MN; Addilynn, Barrett and Mylah Robbins of Harvard; great-grandchildren, Rawlyns Allen and Brynlee Burns; her brothers, Dick (Ruth) of Grand Island; Dennis (Mary) of York; Dave (Kathy) of Giltner; Jim (Vivian) Wilson of Grand Island and Tom Wilson of Harvard; her sisters, Cindy (Mark) Behmer of Norfolk; Diane (Roy) Osborne of Lincoln; Mary Sue (Al) Nelson of Cable, WI; Shelia (Bob) Yohe of Harvard; Beth (Royd) Hollick of Custer, SD; Jennifer (Jim) Williams of Worms; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Dale and Mary Wilson; brother, Den Wilson; sisters, Suzanne Appel; Sarah Hilliard and Amy Osborne; and son, Nicholas Wilson.
Docia will be greatly missed, she made everyone around her feel cherished and loved.
