Harvard, Nebraska resident Docia Fern (Osborne) Wilson, 65, passed away after an extended illness Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harvard, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Stockham Community Church with Pastor Paul Nauman and Pastor Rick Bartek officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.