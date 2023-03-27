Doloris Marie (Warner) Homolka, 51, of Fullerton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton after a hard-fought battle with Calciphylaxis.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Nance County Events Center, 406 N. Ida St, Fullerton, NE 68638 with Denny Reis officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery near Genoa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour prior the service at the Nance County Events Center.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Doloris was born October 17, 1971, to Alois and Sandra (Coenen) Warner at Atkinson, NE. She grew up in Stuart, NE, and during elementary school they moved to Chambers, NE.
She graduated from Chambers High School in 1990. She graduated from Mount Marty University with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy in 1994. After graduation, she worked in Norfolk at Faith Regional Health Services.
In 1995, she moved to Hastings and worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare until December 2022 when her health declined.
During college, she also worked at Mount Rushmore during the summers. She also helped run an asthma camp at Mary Lanning for many years.
On March 23, 2019, she was united in marriage to Brian Homolka and they made their home in Fullerton.
Doloris loved to bake and always brought food to bake sales. She also loved vacationing at various state parks and staying in cabins with family. She loved her dogs and just animals in general.
She is survived by her husband, Brian of Fullerton; siblings, Alton ‘Buddy’ (Darline) Warner of Elgin, Kristine Warner of Hastings, and Arlan ‘Archie’ Warner of Hastings; nieces and nephews, Kayla (Miguel) Jaras, Amber (Bob) Coakes, Alois (Daylinn) Warner, and Ryan (Savannah Heithoff) Warner; great-nieces and nephews, Lilly and Quinton Jaras, Levi and Charlie Coakes, Daxton Tabor, and another one on the way; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Carol Homolka of Genoa; her second mother, Pauline Durre; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Sandra Warner, and brother, Ward Warner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church in Genoa or Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry.
