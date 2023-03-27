Doloris Marie (Warner) Homolka, 51, of Fullerton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton after a hard-fought battle with Calciphylaxis.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Nance County Events Center, 406 N. Ida St, Fullerton, NE 68638 with Denny Reis officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery near Genoa.