Sutton, Nebraska, resident Don A. Huber passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings at the age of 95 years, 5 months, and 2 days old.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 5, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Scott Henry officiating. A second funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 5, at Sutton Memorial Chapel with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating.
Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Visitation will also be Saturday morning prior to the services at the church and Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Christian School. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.