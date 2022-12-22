Seward, Nebraska resident Don Darrel Kauk, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home in Seward.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Federated Church in Sutton, NE with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Monday, December 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., with the family present from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
