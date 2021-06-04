Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald D. “Don” Warner, 72, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Butler Volland Chapel. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Crosier Fathers and Brothers or St. Cecilia Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was born September 2, 1948, in Scottsbluff, NE to Melvin J. and Mabel M. (Hickox) Warner. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1970 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Don married Mary Ann Pratt on November 30, 1968.
Don taught school at Ashland Public and then worked for Case Corp., Massey Fergusen, and was a business manager for Fairbanks/Titan. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree.
Don had never met a stranger in his entire life. Those closest to him knew they could find him chatting with a new friend in line at the store, on the sideline of a grandchild’s sporting event or anywhere there were new people to meet. Don was, in short, a collector. He collected new information on almost any topic. He would always be the last out of a museum or historical site as he read every placard, much to the sighs of his exasperated family. He was an intensely curious person with a passion for reading, history, and speaking with those around him about many topics that interested him at the time. Don had a passion for traveling and spent many years of retirement traveling the U.S. with Mary Ann, many times with a camper in tow. He traveled to fulfill a life-long dream of visiting all 50 State Capitols. He visited 43, including Alaska and Hawaii. If he was not traveling, Don could be found fishing or planning where to fish next. He shared his passion for fishing with his grandchildren. Don was always happiest with a fishing pole in hand, his dog Charlie under his feet, enjoying the quiet contemplation. Don was a devoted father and grandfather who beamed with pride whenever his children or many grandchildren were near. He was a kind-hearted man who always believed the good within others. His faith was strong and he looked to Jesus to lift him up even in his struggles.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry Warner and Richard Warner.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Warner of Hastings; children and spouses, Gary (Hiroko) Warner of Hastings, Michele (Ron) Kern of Atlanta, GA; Janet (Bob) Matthies of Hastings, Joan (Peter) Fiveland of Bloomfield, NJ, Amy (Jeromy) Doele of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kento Warner, Kyto Warner, Lauren Matthies, Andrew Matthies, Jackson Doele, Poppy Doele, Gilian Fiveland, Matthew Fiveland, Sophia Kern; sister, Patricia Messner of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters-in-law, Barbara Warner of Omaha, Elaine Rauch of Grand Island; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.