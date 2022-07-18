Donald D. Hall, 92, of Campbell, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home in Campbell.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Westminster United Presbyterian Cemetery near Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Campbell Rural Volunteer Fire Department or to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
