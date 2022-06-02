Donald D. Hall, 92, of Campbell, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in Campbell.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Campbell Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Don was born December 21, 1929, to Ralph and Rose (Eckhardt) Hall on the Conrad Eckhardt farm north of Campbell in Kearney County.
Don attended various schools growing up and graduated from Roseland High School in 1949. He served in the Nebraska National Guard.
On April 17, 1952, he married Maxine Kile at Campbell. Don farmed and in 1956 he started working for Standard Oil Company.
In 1976, he started Halls Oil Company and operated that business until his retirement in 1996.
Even after retiring, he spent countless hours at the station doing various jobs and doing one of his favorite things — talking to his customers.
Don was active in many local organizations such as the Campbell Town Board, Campbell Chamber of Commerce, and the Campbell Rural Volunteer Fire Department, where he served many different positions and was one of the first EMT’s. He also taught CPR.
He was a long-time member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by two sons, David and wife Jacqueline of Campbell, and Douglas and wife Brenda of Marana AZ; daughter, Donnetta and husband Douglas Staples of Medford OR; six grandchildren, Amanda and husband Robert Warburton of Minden, Melissa and husband Zach Parr of Roseland, Rachel and husband Colton Seely of Chandler AZ, Kevin Hall of Omaha, Sheena and husband Trevor Hoagland of Portland OR, Collin and Amber Staples of Groton CT; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lamoine Hall; brother-in-law, Norman Kile; and two sisters-in-law, Wanda Kumke and Marie Kile; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and two sons, an infant and Deyman Ray.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
