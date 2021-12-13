Donald Eugene Kissinger, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Don was born January 6, 1943, the son of the late Ivan Kissinger and Tena (DeFreese) Kissinger who were both life-long educators.
Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Don spent his early childhood in Roseland, Nebraska. Later, they moved to Hastings, Nebraska where he graduated from Hastings High school. Don was a student athlete, an avid swimmer, runner and tennis player. After high school, he attended Hastings College.
Don also served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Don lived in Hastings for many years where he worked as a body man in the boat and automobile industry before retiring in the late 2000s. He always considered his profession as a form of art.
Don loved his family, race car driving, vintage cars, bowling, art, music, history, mysteries, games and sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Tena and his beloved aunt, Sylvia DeFreese.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Kuhn) Kissinger of Hastings; children and spouses, Barry Kissinger and Denise (Sager) Kissinger of Arvada, CO, Michelle Kissinger of Arvada, CO, Katie (Kissinger) Marx and Douglas Marx of Lincoln, Jamie Kissinger of Hastings; and grandchildren, Kalib Smith, Alex Smith, Will Kissinger and Cole Kissinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.