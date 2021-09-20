Donald E. Short, 88, of Doniphan, Nebraska died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his family at home.
To honor Don’s wishes a private family service was held.
Don was born on June 30, 1933 in Hastings, NE to Truman D. and Marjorie J. (Sliger) Short. He grew up in the Doniphan area and received his education from Doniphan Public Schools.
He entered the Army on October 15, 1953 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on October 15, 1955. He was united in marriage to Diane C. Gregg on August 9, 1953 at the Rosedale Methodist Church. After their marriage the couple made Doniphan their home where Don farmed and worked as a land leveler. Later driving truck for Chief Industries.
He was on the Doniphan Volunteer Fire Dept., a Doniphan Deputy Sheriff, a member of the Doniphan Methodist Church, Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, Lions Club, and American Legion. His hobbies included antique tractor pulls, gardening and collecting antique cars. He enjoyed breeding and showing Black Angus cattle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Gene (Sondra) Short of St. Paul, Marj (Mike) Rader of Trumbull, Debbie (Bradley) Beck of Hastings, Amy (Daniel) Whelan of Bennington; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Short and Virginia Short.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; parents; brothers, Dale and Paul; infant brother, Robert; and an infant grandchild.
Memorials are suggested to the Hall County Hero Flight Association to help fund the State Veterans Cemetery project.
