Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald Gene “Don” Hauff, 66, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 6:40 pm
