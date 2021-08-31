Hastings resident Donald Gene “Don” Hauff, 66, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings of pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Dustin Bower officiating. Inurnment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church or Stand Up To Cancer. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was the oldest and only son born to Donald “Gene” and Darlene (Franzmeier) Hauff on December 18, 1954, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The family moved to Hastings when Don was a toddler and he was a lifelong resident.
Don graduated from Hastings High School with the Class of 1973. He earned an Associates’s Degree in parts management and was employed by Gessford Machine Shop before hiring on with BNSF Railroad in 1975. Don held a 39-year career as a conductor/brakeman before retiring in 2015.
Don and Denise (Wells) were joined in marriage on July 10, 1976. Two children were born to this union, Dustin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Stephanie (Tim) Shafer of Trumbull. The family was further blessed with two grandchildren, Jennifer and Bryan Shafer. Don and Denise are members of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Hauff of Hastings; children and spouse, Dustin Hauff of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Stephanie and Tim Shafer of Trumbull; grandchildren, Jennifer Shafer of Trumbull, Bryan Shafer of Trumbull; sister and spouse, Bonnie and Dwight Small of Blunt, South Dakota; many nieces, nephews and friends.
