Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald G. “Donnie” Svoboda, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
