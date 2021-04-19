Donald H. Kuehn, 88 of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Kenesaw, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Prairie View Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Interment will follow at the Kenesaw Cemetery. Fellowship with refreshments will be provided after the internment back at the church. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. In Lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donald Harold Kuehn was born February 5, 1933 in rural Adams County to Fredrick and Wilma (Jacobitz) Kuehn. He was baptized on February 25, 1933 and confirmed his faith on June 6, 1947. He attended a country elementary school near Kenesaw and Shelton High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 21, 1953 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on April 20, 1955. Like many young men his age, Don was needed on the family farm so he returned home and continued farming until he retired.
On December 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Beverly Gruhn at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw. To this union three children were blessed, Kathleen, Vivian and Glen. Don was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where he was active in the church choir and men's choir. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, golfing, fishing and being with family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathleen Knuth of Omaha; Vivian (Dusty) Mitchell of Hastings and Glen (Paulette) Kuehn of Kenesaw; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Bea Roeder of Loveland, CO and brother-in-law Vernon Gruhn of Pineville, MO; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Kuehn; parents, Fred and Wilma Kuehn; sister, Dorothy and brother-in-law, LaMoine Plautz; brother-in-law, Virgil Roeder; parents-in-law, William and Viola Gruhn; and sister-in-law Margaret Gruhn.
