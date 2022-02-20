Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald H. Petersen, 89, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Eagles Club #592. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donald was born April 26, 1932, in Kearney, NE, to Armond & Viola (Pickett) Petersen. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1950. Donald married Shirley Henderson in January 1950; they later divorced. Donald married Jeanie Foster. She preceded him in death in 2002
Donald was a meat cutter for Jack & Jill for many years before retiring in 1995. Donald was a past president for Hastings Eagles Club # 592 and held different offices throughout the years. Donald enjoyed fishing. Donald loved to travel and was an avid Husker football fan. He was a teller of tall tales and a lover of shuffleboard. Donald loved his family.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanie Petersen, and sisters, Janice Catterson and Kay Petersen.
Survivors include his daughters & spouse, Sandi Stevens of Hastings, LeEtta Petersen of Hastings, Tammy & Eldon Orthmann of Hastings; stepsons & spouses, Lamont & Sherry Foster of Hastings, Ron & Lynette Foster of Hastings, Lonnie & Annabet Foster of Grand Island; grandchildren & spouses, Amy Kennedy of Bellevue, Aaron & Christina Kincaid of Port Orange, FL, Miranda & Jesse Sullivan of Carver, MA, Christine & Clayton Schenk of Hastings, Patrick O’Neil of Lincoln; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
