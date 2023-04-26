Donald H. Portz, 91, of Blue Springs, MO, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for a few years, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 23rd, 2023.
Donald was born in Holstein, NE, son of Joseph A. and Leva M. (Horton) Portz.
A couple years after graduating from high school, Don joined the Navy, serving from 1951-1955. He saw duty during the Korean War aboard a submarine, the U.S.S. Charr, SS 328. He was an electrician’s mate, Petty Officer Second Class, and often told stories of sleeping beneath a torpedo in the aft torpedo room.
After the Navy, Don graduated from the University of Nebraska, graduating on a Friday and then getting hired on that Monday with Sears, Roebuck and Co. where he was a credit manager, retiring from the Kansas City, MO office after 34 years. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Men’s Group at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. He also took care of the grounds at St. Robert’s for 25 years while also serving up many pancake breakfasts and fish fries. He also enjoyed plate collecting, stamp collecting, golf, puzzles and walking.
Don married Joyce Kamens in 1968, they were married for 55 years.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Jerome and Gus. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Portz of Blue Springs; son, Michael Portz and wife Candy of Blue Springs; daughter, Maria Brenizer and husband Matt of Raymore; grandchildren, Collin Portz and wife Addy, Trevor Portz, Hudson Portz, Benjamin Brenizer, Rebekah Brenizer; brothers, Leonard and Charles and sister, Eileen (Don Mousel) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 RT-7 Blue Springs, MO. His family will receive friends and family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the start of mass. A committal service with full military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Donald and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
