Donald J. Starkey, 74, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Harvard Rest Haven.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, May 24th at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Live streaming will be available on Don’s obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Don was born on October 3, 1947 in Albion, NE, to Paul and Carol (Nerly) Starkey. He grew up on their family farm in Albion with his siblings. He received his education at District 42 in Boone County and Albion High School.
Don was employed by Green Line Equipment as a mechanic for 25 years and worked for various other repair facilities in Grand Island. Some of his enjoyments included riding his Harley cross country and into Canada and was a car enthusiast.
Don was proud of his sobriety for over 40 years, being a part of AA and helping others on their journey.
Those left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Joyce Roper of Hastings; children, Joe Starkey of Clarksville, TN, Teresa Starkey (Junior Monie) of Grand Island, Steve (Julie) Starkey of Council Bluffs, Brandon Starkey of Marquette, Brian Starkey of Grand Island; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Pat) Starkey of Grand Island, Tom (Sylvia) Starkey of Herford, Texas, Mike (Irene) Starkey of Schuyler, Doug (Joanne) Starkey of Columbus, Virginia (Ted) Pocwierz of Columbus, and Bonnie (Gary) Grantski of Beaver Crossing and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister Noreen Church.
