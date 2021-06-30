Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donald Jugert passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Steven Markle officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be given to the New York Avenue Congregational Church. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.lbvf.com.
Don was born June 9, 1932, in Hastings to Jacob and Clara (Hoffman) Jugert. He graduated from Hastings High School. Don served in the United States Army from November 14, 1952 until November 13, 1954. He worked for Dutton Lainson Company. Don enjoyed vacations in Florida and was an avid Nebraska all-sports fan.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include cousins, Bonnie Owens of Osmond, Lonnie and Sarah Rehn of Sherwood, AR.
