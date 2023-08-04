Sutton, Nebraska, resident Donald L. McElfresh, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 2:21 pm
Sutton, Nebraska, resident Donald L. McElfresh, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In honoring his wishes cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Federated Church in Sutton, NE.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Donald Lee McElfresh was born on July 30th, 1932, to Verl and Irene (Chase) McElfresh in Bel Aire, Smith County, Kansas. Don grew up with his younger sister, Shirley.
He met his love, Joann Franklin, in the first grade. They would later become high school sweethearts and were married on July 4, 1953. Don and Joann enjoyed 67 years together before Joann passed away in 2020.
After high school, Don served stateside in the army during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, Don and Joann owned and operated three retail businesses in Kansas and Nebraska.
They had three children; Ronald, Mary Sue, and Scott, and raised their family in Sutton. They enjoyed their customers and contributed to the growing community.
Don was a member of the American Legion, the Sutton Federated Church, volunteered in the Sutton Fire Department, and served on the Sutton School Board. He was a founding member of the Horseshoe Bend golf course.
Don enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in school activities and was seldom missing in the bleachers.
He spent several summers helping coach his grandsons’ baseball team. By the end of the summer, everyone on the team called him Granddad.
Fishing, playing bridge, attending horse shows, square dancing, and listening to music filled his free time.
He was deeply loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by his two children, Ron (Kim) McElfresh and Mary (Allen) Geiser; four grandchildren, Megan (Douglas) Ahrens, Jeremy (Nancy Berg) Hultman, Matthew (Paige) McElfresh, and Justin (Elizabeth) Hultman; two great-grandsons, Jameson Hultman and Hudson Ahrens; and one great-granddaughter, Ruby Hultman.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; his parents; sister, Shirley Beardslee; brother-in-law, Carroll Beardlee; and son, Scott.
