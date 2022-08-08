Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald Lee Weber, 88, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
There will be no services held. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donald was born May 2, 1934, to Andrew and Rose (Meester) Weber.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother; Lester Weber, and sister-in-law; Shirley Weber.
Survivors include his wife Leota Weber of Hastings, NE; sons & spouse, Craig Weber of Davenport, IA, David & Betsy Weber of Omaha, NE; 5 grandchildren.
