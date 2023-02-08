Donald Ray Bartlett, the son of Roy and Esther (Christensen) Bartlett, was born on June 24, 1947, near Riverview, NE.
His family moved to Harvard in 1955 and he graduated from Harvard High School in 1965. On March 5, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon Heyen at the Saronville Lutheran Church. He was drafted in the US Army and served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1968 to 1969.
He returned to Harvard and worked for Mullen Oil until going to Work for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company. He continued working for that company through several different name changes. He also worked part time as a police officer. In 1986, they moved to Alliance where they lived until they transferred to Red Cloud in 1991. There they hosted a Japanese exchange student Akiko Yamamoto. He retired from Kinder Morgan after working with the company for 48 years.
Don was a member of the Methodist Church and the VFW, American Legion and Disabled Veterans. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and in his younger years was on a bowling league and played softball. His family and friends were very important to him.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of Plattsmouth, sons Scott Bartlett (and David Teal) of Omaha, Ray (and Shannon) Bartlett of Litchfield, MN, Glendon (and Janell) Bartlett of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Alexis Kuzma Bartlett, Kaleb Bartlett, Kole Bartlett, Brogan Bartlett, Ariya Bartlett, and Declan Bartlett. He is also survived by his siblings, Harold Bartlett of Harvard, Ruby (and Darrel) Adam of Harvard and Ken (and Beth Uden) Bartlett of Grafton, brothers and sisters-in-law Letha Bartlett, Patricia Bartlett, Ernie (and Sue) Heyen, Delores Heyen, Doug (and Verna) Heyen, Wendell (and Linda) Heyen and Shirley (and Dallas ) Doupnik.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Kaden Bartlett, brothers Eugene, Russel, Larry, and Marvin.
Funeral services will be Saturday, 1:00 pm, February 11, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Harvard, Nebraska with Rev. Buck Linton-Hendrick and Dr. Lee R. Wigert officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Harvard Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Saturday, 11:00 am to service time at the United Methodist Church in Harvard.
