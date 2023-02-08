Donald Ray Bartlett, the son of Roy and Esther (Christensen) Bartlett, was born on June 24, 1947, near Riverview, NE.

His family moved to Harvard in 1955 and he graduated from Harvard High School in 1965. On March 5, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon Heyen at the Saronville Lutheran Church. He was drafted in the US Army and served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1968 to 1969.