Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald Ray “Don” Tjaden, 68, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2022, at his home.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. There will be no burial at this time. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the funeral home.