Hastings, Nebraska resident Donald Ray “Don” Tjaden, 68, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. There will be no burial at this time. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the funeral home.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Don’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was born April 27, 1954, in Grant, NE to Edward H. and Ruth L. (Moranville) Tjaden. He graduated from Wheatland High School in Madrid, NE, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Don worked in the carpentry and construction business and worked at several grocery stores. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and was an artist.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lindell.
Survivors include his sister & spouse, Lois & Joe Smalley of Reno, NV; brother, Kenny Tjaden of Hastings, NE; nieces, Taylor Laveau (Channon Price), Raven (Ian) Bogan; nephews, Steven Tjaden, Edward Tjaden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.