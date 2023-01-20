Former Clay Center, Nebraska resident Donald Vit “Don” Wolfe, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Kearney, NE.

Rosary will be 4 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at Butler Volland Chapel. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard with Father Denton Morris officiating. Burial with military rites by Fairfield American Legion will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. with family present Sunday, January 22, at the funeral home.