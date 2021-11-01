Hastings, Nebraska resident Donavan E. “Whitey” Consbruck, 81, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
