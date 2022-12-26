Donavon J. Pohlmeier, 87, Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Hastings.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, and Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating.