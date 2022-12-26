Donavon J. Pohlmeier, 87, Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, and Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating.
Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Don was born on July 14, 1935, to Ernest H. and Charlotte M. (Buescher) Pohlmeier in Nuckolls County. He attended Sacred Heart School and Lawrence High School graduating in 1953.
He then attended the University of Nebraska. Don was drafted into the Army on February 18, 1958, and served until February 17, 1960. After serving his country, he joined his father in farming and raising turkey’s.
On September 11, 1965, he was united in marriage to Delores Svoboda at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Hastings.
They were married for 57 years. To this union four children were raised on the family farm; Kevin, Darrell, Gary, and Marie.
Don and Delores lived on the farm until 2020 when they moved to Hastings.
Don was taught to farm at an early age and raised turkey’s until he retired.
After retirement, he did some truck driving around the area. He had been Chairman of the Lawrence School Board, member of the Nuckolls County Board of Commissioners, Mid Nebraska Individual Services, Nebraska Turkey Growers, Nebraska Poultry Industries of which he was named the Person of the year in 1991 and Inducted into the hall of fame in 1996.
He was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years, Elks Club, past trustee and lector of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of Kent Kailey American Legion Post #45.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved seeing his family in all activities.
Don and Delores were great Husker fans and attended many football games. They enjoyed going on many trips together. He was a great story teller and the family enjoyed every new and old story.
Don is survived by his wife, Delores, Hastings, Nebraska; two sons, Kevin Pohlmeier, Lawrence, Nebraska and Gary Pohlmeier, Lincoln, Nebraska; one daughter and son-in-law, Marie (Bob) Clemens, Omaha, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Lindsey Pohlmeier, Aurora, Nebraska; sister, Marya Pohlmeier, St. Charles, Missouri; six grandchildren, Gage and Griffin Pohlmeier, Ryken and Jorja Pohlmeier and Natalie and Grant Clemens.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Darrell and infant James Pohlmeier.
