Donitta (Schriner) Sheridan, 90, departed this life on July 9, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson, Nebraska.

A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Mark Seiker officiating.

