Donitta (Schriner) Sheridan, 90, departed this life on July 9, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson, Nebraska.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Mark Seiker officiating.
A luncheon will follow the services at the church hall. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society or to Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.
