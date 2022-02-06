Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donn Ray Jordening, 64, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Dementia Society of America. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service you will need to go to Donn's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Donn was born February 13, 1957, in Fairbury to Norman E. and Mildreth H. (Bartels) Jordening.
He was baptized at the Lutheran Church in Daykin and, confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Donn attended Trinity Evangelical Lutheran school through 8th grade and graduated from Blue High School in 1975.
Donn married Cheri Kuehn on June 30, 1979, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Donn worked as traffic manager at Centennial Plastics and retired in December 2017. Family was always first with Donn.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting trap, woodworking and gardening.
Donn was a member of Minden Gun Club and Four Rivers Sportsman Club in Hastings.
Donn was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Barbara Kuehn.
Survivors include his wife, Cheri Jordening of Hastings; siblings and spouses, Linda and Rex George of North Platte, Alan Jordening of Blue Hill, and Terry and Kay Jordening of Blue Hill; father-in-law, Charles L. Kuehn of Minden, sister-in-law: and brother-in-law, Nancy and Mike Wengler of Hastings; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
