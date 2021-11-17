Juniata, Nebraska resident Donna June (Moritz) Lehman, 90, passed into Heaven on Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Tom Murray and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at Westview Cemetery in Eustis. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 102 N. Ingalls, Eustis, NE for refreshments following the graveside service. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday with family present and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Adams Central Early Childhood Center in Juniata, NE, her family wishes to honor Donna’s love of young children. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Donna’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donna was born on June 16, 1931, to John and Lucy (Puls) Moritz in rural Frontier County, NE. She was one of 13 children. Donna attended Frontier County rural school. Donna and Buck Lehman were married on August 31, 1952. The family grew to include six children: Roxie (Steve), Lori (Babe), Lonnie, Ruby (Mike), Judy, Jerry; grandchildren, Gregg Jr. (Katherine), Joshua (Sarah), Isaac, Jenny (Matt), Chris (Pam), Hilary (Bob), Zane (Caitlyn); great-grandchildren, Victoria (Justin), Dean, Landon, Andrew, Grace, Jacob, Beau, Khloe, Sidnie, Rochelle, Cylee, Ansley, Emma Jay, Lane, and Levi; Vicki and Dave Hartmann and their children, Shawn, Brandon, Erica, and Molly became especially close to the Lehman family. These families were connected by horses and the joy in each other’s company.
Donna and Buck began life together farming south of Eustis. Their family eventually settled north of Juniata, NE. Buck cowboyed for 40 years at a feed yard. Donna was fully involved in raising her children. A tragic accident took the life of their son, Lonnie Lee in 1975. She displayed extraordinary courage to help her family deal with the loss. As her children grew, Donna enjoyed her hobbies of quilting, embroidering, gardening, sewing, and baking. For 30 years, she set together quilts for her woman’s circle at the Juniata Community Church.
Donna had great joy in being with her grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren. The grandchildren thought that Grandmother Donna was super.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Delmar “Buck” Raymond Lehman; son, Lonnie; and 12 siblings.
Donna is survived by the immediate family as noted, numerous extended family of nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends.
After an accidental fall in 2019, Donna relocated to live with her daughter, Lori, in Juniata. This busy household proved to be a joy to the end.
Donna taught us all that love lives forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.