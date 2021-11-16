Juniata, Nebraska resident Donna J. Lehman, 90, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at West View Cemetery in Eustis. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday with family present and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.