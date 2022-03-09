Hastings, Nebraska resident Donna Jean Metzer, 86, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Azria Care Center in Blue Hill.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Children's Home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
