Hastings, Nebraska resident Donna Jean Metzer, 86, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Azria Care Center in Blue Hill.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Children’s Home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donna was born March 14, 1935, to Herbert & Lela (DeLay) Nass in Guide Rock, NE. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Evangelical Church at Red Cloud, NE. Donna attended the Guide Rock Schools and graduated in 1953. After graduation, she moved to Hastings where she worked as a waitress at a café. On July 31, 1954, she married Donald Metzer. To this union three daughters were born, Debra, Sandra, and Deana. Donna and Donald divorced in 1980.
Donna worked at Schwesers for several years until moving to Plattsmouth to be closer to her parents. After the death of her mother, she moved to Blue Hill with her dad. She worked for Head Start in Blue Hill until her dad had a stroke and she moved back with him to Plattsmouth. She worked at the Head Start there until returning to Hastings after the death of her dad. Donna lived at Goldbeck Towers in Good Samaritan Village and worked at Head Start and then the Children’s Ark as a foster grandparent which was her most gratifying job as she loved kids. She was known as “Grandma Donna” to many children. She also did house cleaning and laundry for others.
Donna was an avid Husker fan, enjoyed doing needlepoint and embroidery, baking, butterflies, and African Violet plants. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings, Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth, Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil. Donna was a woman of faith. She was greatly loved as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a little lady with a big heart. Donna was known for her hard work, compassion, caring smile, spunkiness, and wit.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Roy Bracken; nephew, Dana Bracken; and son-in-law, Bill Stromer.
Survivors include her daughters & spouses, Debra Stromer of Hastings, Sandra & Gene Kelley of Mitchell, SD, Deana & Bryan Groves of Blue Hill; grandchildren & spouses, Chad & Michelle Groves, Justin & Imee Groves, Brannan Groves & Timara Ekstein, Caleb Groves, Brandon Kelley, Morgan & Jessica Kelley, Alyssa Stromer; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Groves & Shelby Moellenberndt, Elizabeth Groves, Breanna Groves, Isabel Groves, Keagen Groves, Elainna Robbins, Blayne Groves, Braydan Groves, Braxton Groves; sisters & spouse, Helen Bracken of Bellevue, Patricia & Les O’Bryan of Deerfield, FL.
