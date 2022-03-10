Hastings, Nebraska resident Donna Jean Metzer, 86, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Azria Care Center in Blue Hill.
A graveside committal will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings followed by a memorial service at All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Village at 11:30 a.m. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
