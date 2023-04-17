Donna Lee (Carper) Anderson of Ayr, Nebraska, passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill, NE, with Pastor Bonnie Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0