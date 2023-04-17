Donna Lee (Carper) Anderson of Ayr, Nebraska, passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill, NE, with Pastor Bonnie Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, April 21, from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill and 1 hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials can be directed to the Blue Hill Community Foundation or the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill.
The service will be live-streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s website. To view the service, go to Donna’s obituary and click the play button toward the bottom of the page.
Donna was born on December 31, 1930, to LaVern I. Carper and Helen M. (Eggleston) Carper in Blue Hill.
She was baptized as an infant at the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill. Donna was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Donna attended school at Blue Hill Community School kindergarten through graduation. Donna married Edward LaVern Anderson on December 24, 1949, and started their married life in Pauline, NE.
To this union were born Sandra Jean (Anderson) Glenn and Terry Lee Anderson. After a few years, Randall Lee Anderson and Clayton Ray Anderson were brought into the family through adoption.
Donna taught Sunday school, was a Cub Scout leader, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Blue Hill Community Foundation board, a member of the Red Hat society, a member of the United Methodist women WSCS, an avid rock hound and member of several rock hounding clubs.
Donna enjoyed painting on canvas, rocks, and saw blades.
She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband, Edward. She enjoyed her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ed Anderson of Ayr; daughter, Sandy and husband, Roger, Glenn of Dorchester, NE; sons, Terry of Lincoln, NE, Randy of Hastings, NE, and Clayton and wife Terese of Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren, Heather, Mark, Katy, Debbie, Christine, Leahh, Nikki, Teresa, Andrew, Johnathon, Jacob, and Joseph; 30 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and LaVern; her sister and brother-in-law, Jennine (Carroll) Goll, and her nephew, Richard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.