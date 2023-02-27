Donna L. Ficken, 87, of Colby, Kansas died Monday, February 20, 2023, at Citizens Medical Center in Colby, Kansas.
Donna was born April 18, 1935, to Jay M and Raoma Beavers of rural Carleton. She attended Coon Ridge school south of Carlton and later Davenport Public Schools, graduating in 1952. She also attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska and then taught in a rural school near Hebron, Nebraska.
Donna married Edwin Ficken in June of 1954 in the Methodist Church of Davenport where Donna was baptized and became a member in 1946. Donna was later a member of St Peters Lutheran Church of Davenport before transferring to Trinity Lutheran Church of Colby in 2004.
Donna taught Kindergarten in Davenport Schools in the late 60’s and later was a teacher’s aide. For 20 years, she was a caterer and retired in 1996. She was a member of Girl Scouts since 1969 and belonged to Home Engineers Thayer County Extension (TCE) since 1960.
After moving to Colby in 2004, she worked at the Gift Shop at the Oasis Truck Stop for 7 ½ years, retiring from there in 2012. Donna sold her home and moved to Colby Estates in October of 2017 where she still resided at the time of her death. She loved Tuesday morning coffee there and crossed the street to play Canasta at Fairview Estates a couple Wednesdays each month. Donna also enjoyed eating out on Thursday nights with a special group of friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Edwin, in May 2011. She is survived by son Kent and wife Berta of Kirk, Colorado; son Kelly and wife Pam of Davenport, Nebraska; and daughter Kristie Jacobs and husband Loren of Colby, Kansas. Donna had 18 grandchildren and step grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Colby, Kansas. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday March 11, 2023, at the Davenport Cemetery with fellowship to follow at St Peters Lutheran Church in Davenport, Nebraska.
Memorials may be made to the Donna Ficken Memorial for future designation and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.
