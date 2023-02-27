Donna L. Ficken, 87, of Colby, Kansas died Monday, February 20, 2023, at Citizens Medical Center in Colby, Kansas.

Donna was born April 18, 1935, to Jay M and Raoma Beavers of rural Carleton. She attended Coon Ridge school south of Carlton and later Davenport Public Schools, graduating in 1952. She also attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska and then taught in a rural school near Hebron, Nebraska.

