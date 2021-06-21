Hastings, Nebraska resident Donna R. Davis, 91, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Patti Byrne officiating. Burial has previously taken place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Sturgis Street, Glenvil, Nebraska 68941 or Insight For Living Ministries, PO Box 5000, Frisco, Texas 75034. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
