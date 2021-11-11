Donnie Nease Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donnie Nease, 52, of Hastings, Nebraska died April 7, 2021 in Red Cloud. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Nebraska Donnie Nease Hastings Cloud Celebration Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHastings Little Leaguers honored by NU, surprised by Alex GordonThe City with the Worst Income Inequality in NebraskaFillies make first state finalLarge new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln eyed for possible pandemic fundingHastings softball trio signs with 'homey' programsSuperior's Meyer signs with Ole MissDeparting HPS teachers could cash in for providing early noticeWill Reynolds: Sutton made a good first impression so runner-up finish no surpriseCouncil to take bids for demolishing viaduct Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
