Hastings, Nebraska resident Donrue Ingram, 73, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home.
Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Mark’s Pro Cathedral in Hastings with the Very Reverend Katie Hargis officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is taking care of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a future designation.
Donrue was born May 6, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska the daughter of Eldon A. and Venus Vera (Knapp) Turner. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1967. Donrue married Robert “Bob” Ingram on June 8, 1968, in Jacksonville, Florida. They later renewed their vows on July 4, 2011, in Hastings, Nebraska. She worked for Mode O Day, Metz Bakery and Crystal creek where she was loved by many there. Donrue also managed the Harley Davidson Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Eastern Star. Donrue was an avid reader and cherished spending time with her family.
Donrue is survived by her children, Angie Springer and her significant other, Dean Grummert, Kris Shea and her husband, Dan all of Hastings, NE and Mick Ingram and his wife Brandi of Burlington, CO; grandchildren, Brandon Springer, Austin Springer, Dalton Springer, Kylie Kennedy, Anthony Tappan, Cade Ingram, Cody Ingram, Crae Ingram and Megan Grummert; great-grandchildren, Jaylie, A-bree, and Hallie; along with her beloved dogs, Kashi and Willey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and brother, Spike.
