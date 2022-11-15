Donrue Ingram Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donrue Ingram, 73, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obit Obits Donrue Ingram Hastings Nebraska Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Pend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSmall plane crashes east of North PlatteLawrence Catholics lay plans to restore Sacred Heart church interior2022 general election resultsHastings City Council to have three new membersOutcome of Adams Central race could be affected as election results are certified‘It will absolutely come down to California’: Control of the House hinges on 10 state racesDeffenbaugh Homes Announces Sioux Falls' Newest Luxury Community is Underway Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
