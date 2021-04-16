Dora Danehey Apr 16, 2021 Apr 16, 2021 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dora Danehey, 99, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska. Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Dora Danehey Heritage Care Center Cloud Nebraska Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRegional group seeks to explore National Heritage Area prospectsLate reports bring additional COVID-19 cases, deaths into South Heartland talliesCommittee selects Patterson to fill county board vacancyHastings Public Schools adds seven new positionsAdams Central begins to loosen face mask policyMadison County begins 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County discussionRacetrack operators explore options to add casinoMiddle school teacher celebrated for supporting students, staffBill proposing alternative means to test those accused of DUI advancesAARP Nebraska supports eliminating social security taxes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
