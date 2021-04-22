Dora Elizabeth (Dye) Danehey was born October 6, 1921 to Millard Roy Dye and Sarah Jane “Sannie” (Hayes) Dye in Alban Township, Nuckolls County, Nebraska. She departed this life on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Dora grew up on her parents' farm outside of Mt. Clare, NE. She spent her childhood helping on the farm, playing baseball with the local children, and riding horses. Dora attended country school at District 51, Antelope School until the eighth grade. She graduated in 1940 from Superior High School. During her high school years Dora stayed with her grandmother Dora Hayes and aunts Annabelle Tavenner and Edna Hayes at their home in Superior.
After teaching country school for several years at Bostwick, NE, Dora went to work at the Brodstone Hospital in Superior. While working at the hospital Dora met her future husband Eugene “Gene” Danehey.
Dora and Gene married on October 4, 1949. After their honeymoon to the Pacific Coast the couple made their home on their farm east of Cowles, NE. The couple raised their family of six children on the farm. The Danehey family was very involved with the local 4-H club and always showed a variety of exceptional livestock at the Webster County Fair. Dora gardened extensively with large patches of potatoes and strawberries that she generously provided to neighbors and acquaintances. She also tended an orchard on the farm and canned various jams and preserves. Her strawberry shortcakes and pies are remembered fondly.
Dora was a caretaker her entire life. She cared for her father, Millard Dye, during his last years. Dora’s Aunt Annabelle lived with the Danehey family after a stroke severely debilitated her. Dora believed in caring for those in need, and her nurse training helped her with these tasks.
When Gene’s health failed, Dora moved to Westgate Manor in Blue Hill. While in Blue Hill Dora enjoyed volunteering at the Nursing Home and working at the Blue Hill School Cafeteria. Dora devoted much of her time to her growing number of grandchildren, caring and sewing for them. Her large collection of handmade quilts are cherished family heirlooms. Dora brought many flowers from the farm and replanted around her house at Westgate. She loved tending the beautiful, growing blooms.
While at Westgate Dora was elected to the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority. She also was on the Resident Council at Westgate. During her later years Dora traveled extensively to see her many family members. She traveled within the Midwest, along the Eastern Seaboard, through the Southwest, and made it out to Hawaii.
Dora was known for her common sense, dry sense of humor, and commitment to family. A friend or neighbor knew they could always count on Dora for help or just common sense advice. She lived her life honestly and with very little fuss. Her creativity is evident in all the beautiful quilts and other gifts she made for friends and family throughout the years. Dora valued hard work and family above all. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Sannie Dye; spouse, Gene Danehey; brothers, Millard Roy Jr., Isaac “Ike”, Faye “Fuzz”, and Ralph “Bud;” and two great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Tom (Kellee) of Tucson, AZ, Pat (Dianne) of Bladen, Bob of KS, and Mike (Diana Christesen) of Red Cloud; daughters, Jane (John) Brooks of Willmington, DE, and Nancy (Mikal) Claar of Sioux Falls, SD. Dora leaves sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren who will remember her with love and carry her legacy into the future.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with Rev. Leah Krotz officiating. Internment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
