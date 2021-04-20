Dora E. Danehey, 99, died April 15, 2021 at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with Rev. Leah Krotz officiating. Internment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and Friday, 8 a.m. to service time.
