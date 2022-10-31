Long-time Minden, Nebraska, resident Dora M. Horsley, 89, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center-Bryan Health in Kearney.
Services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, NE, with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating.
Private family interment will be at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, NE. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in Dora’s honor are kindly suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Hastings or to Start Over Rover animal rescue in Hastings.
Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
