Dorene A. Hinrichs, 94, of Hildreth, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Franklin County Hospital.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be live streamed to their Facebook page.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Dorene’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
