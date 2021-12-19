Dorene A. Hinrichs, 94, of Hildreth, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Franklin County Hospital.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be live streamed to their Facebook page.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Dorene’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

