Doris A. Healey, 90, of Superior, Nebraska passed away June 28, 2021 in Superior.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.Visitation will be held at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home with family present from 6-8 p.m. Burial will take place at Hardy Cemetery in Hardy. Memorials may be made to Hardy Cemetery or the Hardy Community Hall.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is in care of the family.
