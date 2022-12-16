Hastings, Nebraska resident Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.