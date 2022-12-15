Hastings, Nebraska, resident Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
December 15, 2022
