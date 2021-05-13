Doris J. Hoelting, 78, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Rosary will be Monday, May 17, 7 p.m. and Mass will be Tuesday, May 18, 10 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Monday, May 17, from 3-8 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Lawrence Ball Program or Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Doris was born on December 2, 1942 in Nuckolls County, NE to Lawrence F. and Alvera K. (Theer) Krebsbach. Doris graduated from Lawrence High School in 1960. Doris was married on April 24, 1965 to Richard (Dick) A. Hoelting at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. She had worked for KN Energy, Pax Ten, babysat and the Hastings Regional Center. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, Sacred Heart Altar Society, Lawrence Sewing Circle and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Doris is survived by two sons, Gerald (Monica) Hoelting of Omaha and Wayne (Dina) Hoelting, Nelson; one daughter, Patsy (Craig) Wohlgemuth of Lincoln; one brother, Don Krebsbach of Lawrence; two sisters, Winnie Walker of Hastings and Mary Kay Donahoo of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Payton Hoelting, Abigail, Sophie and Lily Wohlgemuth, Jace, Joel and Jarett Hoelting.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant son, Raymond Lee.
