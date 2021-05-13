Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.