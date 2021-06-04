Doris M. Swanstrom, 84, of Moses Lake, Washington, formerly of Superior and Nelson, Nebraska, passed away May 25, 2021 in Moses Lake, Washington.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior. Burial will take place at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salem Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
