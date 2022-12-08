Doris Schiefelbein, 92 of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away December 6, 2022.
Doris was born on April 15, 1930 in Lawrence, Nebraska, to Charles and Katherine (Jurgensmeier) Walz. She graduated from St Cecilia Catholic High School in Hastings and was united in marriage to Howard Schiefelbein, a union that would span over 62 years.
They made their home in Lincoln where she worked for the City of Lincoln at Pershing Auditorium for over 30 years.
She was a member of American Business Women Association, Lincoln Chapter. They were members of St Teresa parish where she was active with the Altar Society and the Thrift Store.
Doris was an avid golfer and a big fan of Nebraska Sports, serving as an usher for Husker Football games for over 20 years.
Doris is survived by her children, Susan (husband Bill) Schwartz, Barbara (husband Patrick) Sullivan, Steve (wife Cindy) Schiefelbein, and Scott (wife Naomi Oshiro) Schiefelbein; grandchildren, Kerstan (husband Johnny) Camacho, Mollie Sullivan, Kelli (husband Elijah) Luebbe, Matt (wife Kristen) Schiefelbein, Heather Schwartz and Miki Oshiro Schiefelbein; great-grandchildren, Treycen, John, Ellie, Jake, Nora Rose, Je'Zyirre and Za'Veon; siblilngs Chuck, Dick and Tess.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St in Lincoln.
It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times.
Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. Memorials are suggested to any Cancer Survivor Charity or St Teresa Catholic School.
