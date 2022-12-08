Doris Schiefelbein, 92 of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away December 6, 2022.

Doris was born on April 15, 1930 in Lawrence, Nebraska, to Charles and Katherine (Jurgensmeier) Walz. She graduated from St Cecilia Catholic High School in Hastings and was united in marriage to Howard Schiefelbein, a union that would span over 62 years.