Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorla M. (Reiber) Bucknell, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorla was born May 9, 1930, in Campbell, NE, to Victor and Amy (Walburn) Reiber. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1948.
Dorla married Charles Bucknell on February 20, 1949. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2010.
Dorla was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed to crochet and loved taking care of her husband.
Dorla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Bucknell; and grandsons, Joshua L. Lintz, Joshua A. Lintz, and Tyre Sorgen.
Survivors include her children and spouse, Larry and Janet Bucknell of Cody, WY, and Roxy Epperson of Hastings; grandchildren, Shawn Lintz of Hastings, Nicholas Lintz of Hastings, Brandon Lintz of Hastings, and Amy Bucknell of AZ; great-grandchildren, Coby Ward, Joey Lintz, Elliot Iwan, Deegan Lintz, Tori Lintz, River Randall, Nathan Royle, Kolby Lintz, Connor Lintz, Tristen Lintz, and Aria Oberg.
